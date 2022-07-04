Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Police Investigating Weapons Incident in Woolwich Township

byObserver Staff
July 4, 2022
Monday July 4, 2022                                  Case # 1814              

OFFENCE:  Offensive Weapons        DATE:   June 30, 2022

LOCATION:   Woolwich Township

Police Investigating Weapons Incident in Woolwich Township

Waterloo Region, Ontario –Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit is investigating a weapons incident in Woolwich Township.

On June 30, 2022, at approximately 7 p.m., police responded to a report of a person shot by pellet guns in the area of Woolwich Street South and Fountain Street North.

The suspects are unknown at this time. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Occ: 22-152436 (917)

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

