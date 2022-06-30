Woolwich set for in-person Canada Day

Woolwich is getting set to host a proper Canada Day celebration for the first time since 2019, a post-pandemic event set for tomorrow (Friday).

“We’re definitely excited to be able to celebrate in-person. The past few years, our celebrations were done virtually. Last year we kind of did a hybrid model where we had some virtual opportunities and some in-person pre-registered activities, but this year, with restrictions lowered and kind of going back to that pre-COVID time, we’re all in-person with no pre-registration,” said Marie Malcolm, township community programs and inclusion coordinator.

This year’s celebration will be held at the Woolwich Memorial Centre, with activities going from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. There are a wide variety of activities, meaning there is something for everyone, Malcolm said.

These activities include free public swims at the pool from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 12:30 until 2 p.m., a magic show and lesson provided by Theatricks Entertainment, a classic car show and a live band.

“We will be hosting Encore Dance Studio who will be providing a miniature dance performance with some of their dancers on the stage. The fire department is coming out with their fire trucks,” Malcolm said.

“We’ll be having a storybook walk: a picture book that is going to be along the EDSS track where people can walk into and read a story with their family. And then our summer camp staff will be hosting a wide variety of kid’s games, such as snakes and ladders and Jenga and checkers, so some nice large, fun games to keep the kids busy,” she added.

As with last year Woolwich will be providing Indigenous education opportunities.

“We felt this year and in future years it’s important to continue to build awareness and also celebrate Indigenous culture. It’s also important as Canadians that we thoughtfully examine what it means to be Canadian and understand our country’s indigenous roots and the racism that still exists today,” Malcolm said.

This will be a permanent part of the township’s Canada Day celebrations going forward.

“Canada is multicultural, so it’s also very important that we make awareness of that, and that Canada as a whole we are continuing to learn and grow and be a wholesome country,” Malcolm added.

“We hope to see our residents come out and enjoy the day with us.”