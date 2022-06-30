Waterloo Regional Police have launched a new technology it says will improve and enhance communication with residents.

The new technology, called SPIDR Tech, is a software that automatically sends customized text messages to victims of crime or community residents who report crime, as well as surveys to measure community trust and satisfaction with the police service.

WRPS is one of the first police services in Canada to implement SPIDR Tech, which includes a pilot project testing the technology until the fall with plans for full implementation thereafter, the organization said in a release.

As of June 27, automated text messages will be sent to community residents who report break-and-enter incidents (residential and commercial) or motor-vehicle collisions on an SMS enabled device. Once a report is received, the person who completed the report will receive a text message with information about their report including confirmation the report was received, the occurrence number, updates on officer arrival, as well as follow-up surveys to determine level of satisfaction with the service they received.

“Our communications centre receives nearly 800 9-1-1 calls every day. By leveraging the SPIDR tech platform, we can reduce the amount of calls to our communications centre requesting police report updates. Safety is our top priority. Reducing these types of non-emergency calls to our communications centre means those who truly need our help can get it as fast as possible,” said Chief Bryan Larkin.

SPIDR Tech was created by a California-based company of former law enforcement officers to help police services improve communication, transparency and service delivery to the public, police say.

JUNE 22

8:24 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of an attempted theft from a motor vehicle in Wellesley Township. At approximately 2 a.m. that morning, an unknown suspect attempted to enter a vehicle parked at a residence on Reiner Crescent in Wellesley. The suspect is described as white female wearing a mask, a hooded top, dark pants and white shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

8:34 AM | Police received a similar report that sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m., two unknown suspects entered a vehicle parked at a residence on Crab Apple Court in Wellesley. The suspects also used a garage door opener located in the vehicle to gain access. Nothing was stolen from the vehicle or garage. The two suspects were observed running away from the area. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

8:00 PM | A member of the Wellington County OPP stopped the driver of a blue sedan on Second Line, Guelph/Eramosa. As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old driver from Brampton was charged with ‘fail to apply for permit on becoming owner,’ ‘use altered plate,’ ‘obstruct plate,’ ‘fail to surrender licence’ and ‘G1 driver – unaccompanied (by licenced driver)’ contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and ‘operate a motor vehicle without insurance’ contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

9:00 PM | Wellington County OPP stopped the driver of a blue sedan on Wellington Road 19, Centre Wellington. As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old driver from Centre Wellington, was charged with ‘operate a motor vehicle without insurance’ contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

11:00 PM | A Wellington County OPP officer observed a blue coupe travelling well above the posted 80km/h speed limit on Wellington Road 7, Elora. As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old driver from Mississauga was charged with ‘racing a motor vehicle – excessive speed’ and ‘drive no-permit.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear at the provincial offences court in Guelph at a later date.

11:45 PM | A member of the Wellington County OPP observed a black motorcycle travelling well above the posted 80km/h speed limit on Wellington Road 7, Elora. As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old driver from Drayton was charged with ‘racing a motor vehicle – excessive speed.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear at the provincial offences court in Guelph at a later date.

JUNE 24

7:02 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft of car keys from a location on St. Charles Street East in Woolwich Township. The male suspect engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim before getting into the victim’s parked car and stealing the vehicle keys. The suspect male then left the area at a high rate of speed in his vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle was a red Kia. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

JUNE 26

6:08 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a break-in at a business on Eldale Road in Elmira. It is believed that at around 5 a.m., the suspect broke into the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise. The suspect is believed to have fled the area in a red vehicle. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

9:13 AM | Police received a report of a break-in at a business on Earl Martin Drive in Elmira. Through investigation, police determined that at approximately 8 a.m. the suspect forced entry into the business. No property was taken, however. The business suffered some property damage during the incident. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.