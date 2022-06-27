OFFENCE: Property Damage DATE: June 23, 2022
LOCATION: Northfield Drive West and Parkside Drive Waterloo, ON
Police Investigating Property Damage at Three Waterloo Vehicle Dealerships
Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate reports of property damage at several businesses in Waterloo.
On June 23, 2022, around 2 a.m., two unknown suspects damaged 19 vehicles at three car dealerships in the area of Northfield Drive West and Parkside Drive.
The first suspect is described as a male with a slim build, approximately 5’8” tall, wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, a baseball hat and a backpack.
The second suspect is described as a male with a slim build, approximately 5’8” tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing, dark pants and a backpack.
The investigation remains ongoing.
