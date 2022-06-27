Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Police Investigating Property Damage at Three Waterloo Vehicle Dealerships

byObserver Staff
June 24, 2022
OFFENCE:  Property Damage                    DATE:   June 23, 2022

LOCATION:   Northfield Drive West and Parkside Drive Waterloo, ON

Police Investigating Property Damage at Three Waterloo Vehicle Dealerships

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate reports of property damage at several businesses in Waterloo.

On June 23, 2022, around 2 a.m., two unknown suspects damaged 19 vehicles at three car dealerships in the area of Northfield Drive West and Parkside Drive.

The first suspect is described as a male with a slim build, approximately 5’8” tall, wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, a baseball hat and a backpack.

The second suspect is described as a male with a slim build, approximately 5’8” tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing, dark pants and a backpack.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

Author
Observer Staff



