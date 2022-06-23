There’s nothing like a homemade popsicle on a hot summer day

Mango Lassi Popsicles
Servings
6popsicles
A lassi is a yogurt-based drink that originated in the Punjab region of India. Lassis are often flavoured with spices or fruit — mango is very popular. This recipe puts the flavours of a mango lassi into a smooth, sweet popsicle.
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups (10 ounces) fresh or frozen chopped mango
1 1/2 cups plain yogurt
1/4 cup honey
1 tablespoon lime juice, squeezed from 1/2 lime
Directions
- PROCESS: Place all ingredients in a food processor. Process mixture until smooth, 30 to 40 seconds, scraping down sides of bowl halfway through.
- FILL: Pour mixture into a large liquid measuring cup. Divide mixture evenly among ice pop molds.
- FREEZE: Insert 1 ice pop stick in the center of each mold and seal with cover. Place in the freezer and chill until firm, at least 6 hours or up to five days.
- UNMOLD: Hold mold under warm running water for 30 seconds to thaw slightly. Slide popsicle out of mold.