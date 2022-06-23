It was a beautiful day for St. Boniface Church to celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi. This annual Corpus Christi celebration involves Mass, followed by a procession to the two outdoor altar houses and then returning to the church for benediction.

Father Grayson Hope led one decade of the Rosay at each of the two altar houses with the singing led by organist Theresa Bauer and the senior choir. St. Boniface is one of only a few parishes in the Hamilton diocese that still carries on this age-old tradition to honour the Holy Eucharist. It has been 2 years since we were able to carry on this tradition.

Marshalls for the event were Trevor Coelho and Dan Stemmler with Earl Haid and Frank Keller who stopped traffic that would interfere with the procession. Bell ringing was done by Elmer Zettel.

The cross bearer was Tim Vegh. Followed by the various members of the parish carrying the flags, include Mike Weber carrying the Canadian Flag, Carolyn Stemmler carrying the flag representing the Catholic Women’s League, and the Maryhill Knights of Columbus flag was carried by Mark Braun. Next came the 1st communicants with the girls in their white dresses and the boys in their best attire and other children from the parish strewing flowers throughout the procession. For this day only the young people were encouraged to drop flowers on the pavement and walkway. The incense carrier was Vincent Kozak followed by torch bearers Spencer Miller and Hayden Weber They were followed by the Eucharistic Minister and Lector. The canopy bearers were Michael Shannon and sons Peter and Joseph and Peter Wagner. The parishioners followed starting with the people from the front of church to the back.

A stop was made in front of the “monument of the unborn” for a moments silence and Twin Oaks Nursing Home for a special blessing. Fran and Tim Vegh and Danny and Diane Strickler decorated the two altar houses. Thank you was extended to all who supplied flowers for this special occasion.