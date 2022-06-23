A lower-fat take on the traditional hamburger

I don’t know about you but every time I light the grill it either rains, is too windy, too hot or too cold – I guess that’s June in Ontario for you.

Whatever the case, it is summertime and I’m going to stand outside BBQing no matter what, and nobody can stop me!

Ground meat has been mixed with seasoning and formed into various shapes for centuries but what we know of as the “hamburger” is not much more than 100 years old, which is pretty young in the history of food. (In no way am I suggesting that you eat a burger that’s 100 years old or any such thing!)

Ground turkey is something that can now be frequently found in your regular grocery store.

It creates a little healthier option, or at least lower fat option if you’re thinking of that kind of thing then your regular beef burger and also creates a way to shake up an old summer standby.

Being lower fat also creates a burger that’s a little drier if not cooked just right.

The onion jam in this recipe creates a wonderful sweetness and moisture. It can be put in an airtight container and kept in the fridge for future uses.

It’s not a jam I’d serve with peanut butter, but as well as putting it on a burger, it’s also very nice with fish, another summer staple.

Turkey Burgers with Onion Jam Recipe by Chef Duff Ingredients 1 lb ground turkey

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard

Salt, pepper, sage to taste

Jam:

2 cups red onions, sliced

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup red wine

1/2 cup orange juice Directions Place sliced onion, sugar, wine and juice together in a pot and combine.

Boil until most of the liquid is evaporated, being careful not to boil dry/burn. Onions should be sticky and shiny when finished.

Meanwhile combine turkey with seasoning and form into patties.

Chill until nice and firm before grilling.

Grill until internal temp of 165F, and allow to stand for two minutes.

Garnish with onion jam (can be served hot or cold)