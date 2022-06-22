St. Boniface Organ

On Sunday, June 5th the feast of St. Boniface Father Grayson Hope dedicated the new organ before the 10 a.m. Mass. This organ replaces the organ that was dedicated on Sunday, April 29th, 1979 with Father John H. Lawless as pastor.

There were 2 plaques on this original organ. The first organ was “in grateful acknowledgment on behalf of the St. Boniface R.C. Parish from funds bequeathed by Norman William Raiter (1897 04 24 – 1997 11 26) a native son who worshipped here in his youth”.

The 2nd plaque was “dedicated to the Glory of God and in loving memory of those who gave their lives in the service of their country in World War1 & 2 1979 04 29”

The present plaque reads :

“The acquisition of this instrument of workshop hereby gratefully acknowledged on behalf of St. Boniface R. c. Parish Maryhill, ON was from funds bequeathed by Romie & Mary Voisin and by the One Heart One Soul Campaign 2022 06 05 Rev. G. Hope administrator”