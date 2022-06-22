Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

St. Boniface Organ

byDiane Strickler
June 22, 2022
3 views
1 minute read
Organist Theresa Bauer and pastor Father Grayson Hope
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On Sunday, June 5th the feast of St. Boniface Father Grayson Hope dedicated the new organ before the 10 a.m. Mass.  This organ replaces the organ that was dedicated on Sunday, April 29th, 1979 with Father John H. Lawless as pastor. 

There were 2 plaques on this original organ. The first organ was “in grateful acknowledgment on behalf of the St. Boniface R.C. Parish from funds bequeathed by Norman William Raiter (1897 04  24 – 1997 11 26) a native son who worshipped here in his youth”.  

The 2nd plaque was “dedicated to the Glory of God and in loving memory of those who gave their lives in the service of their country in World War1 & 2 1979 04 29”

The present plaque reads :

“The acquisition of this instrument of workshop hereby gratefully acknowledged on behalf of St. Boniface R. c. Parish Maryhill, ON was from funds bequeathed by Romie & Mary Voisin and by the One Heart One Soul Campaign 2022 06 05 Rev. G. Hope administrator”

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.



Related Posts
Read the full story

St. Boniface Festival

June 5th what a wonderful day!  St. Boniface was surely watching over his parish on this special day.…
June 10, 2022
Read the full story

Women’s Institute District Annual

The Waterloo District Annual Meeting for the Women’s Institute was held on Tuesday, May 24th at 1:30 p.m.…
May 31, 2022
Read the full story

Maryhill Historical Society Meeting

The Maryhill Historical Society met in person on Wednesday evening, May 11th at 7 p.m. in St. Boniface…
May 24, 2022
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0