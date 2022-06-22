Reist, Lena
Passed away after a brief illness on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Grand River Hospital, Lena Reist of Elmira District Community Living, age 65. Sister of Elsie and Aden Bowman of RR 4, Listowel, and Elmer and Susan of
St. Jacobs. Survived by nine nephews, five nieces, as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Owen and Mary Ann (Eby) Reist. Visitation was held on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the home of Eli and Orvie Weber on the former Reist homestead, 317 Hawkesville Rd.,
St. Jacobs from 2-5:30 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Family service took place on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. at the family home then to Conestoga Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further service. A special thank you to all the staff at Elmira District Community Living for their excellent care of Lena.