Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
5
Shares
5
0
0

Reist, Lena

Passed away after a brief illness on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Grand River Hospital, Lena Reist of Elmira District Community Living, age 65. Sister of Elsie and Aden Bowman of RR 4, Listowel, and Elmer and Susan of
St. Jacobs. Survived by nine nephews, five nieces, as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Owen and Mary Ann (Eby) Reist. Visitation was held on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the home of Eli and Orvie Weber on the former Reist homestead, 317 Hawkesville Rd.,
St. Jacobs from 2-5:30 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Family service took place on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. at the family home then to Conestoga Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further service. A special thank you to all the staff at Elmira District Community Living for their excellent care of Lena.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

5
0
0
Share 5
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
5
Shares
Share 5
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



Related Posts
Read the full story

Garner, James Durwood

Garner, James Durwood Best known to us all as Jim, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love on Saturday,…
June 22, 2022
Read the full story

Paul Douglas Kalbfleisch

Paul Douglas Kalbfleisch(1941- 2022) It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Paul on…
June 22, 2022
Read the full story

Anderson, Tom

Anderson, Tom It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Thomas William Anderson announces…
June 14, 2022
Read the full story

Snider, Ross

Snider, Ross Ross Wayne Snider died peacefully at Highview Residence, Kitchener, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Ross was…
June 14, 2022
Total
5
Share
5
0
0
0