Maryhill News – Catholic Women League Meeting

The monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League met on Tuesday evening June 15th which was held in the Church at 7:30 p.m. Adoration and Mass preceded the meeting at 6:00 p.m. by Father Grayson Hope. Mass Intentions were for the Living and Deceased members of the St. Boniface CWL.

It was reported that as of June 12 we have 97 members in our council.

CORRESPONDENCE – A thank you card was received from Marlene Lehman who received the Hamilton Diocesan Frances Lovering award. A thank you card was also received from Joan Schurter for our support during the past years that she had been president, past president and regional chair and also a card received from the Carmelite Sisters.

Requests for financial assistance was received from Ray of Hope, Marillac Place, CYO, Lissard Hospice and Euthanasia Prevention Coalition.

A flyer has been received from the Hamilton Diocesan Council of the CWL inviting members to join in the 100+ Anniversary Day celebration with the Bishops of Hamilton Diocese on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

CONVENOR REPORTS:

CARD CONVENOR – Maria O’Drowsky has sent out 1 get well and 2 sympathy cards last month.

COMMUNITY LIFE & COMMUNICATIONS – Diane Strickler reported that the Edward Halter Home is now open every Sunday from 12 noon until 3 p.m. for visitors.

A reminder was made to put your spare change in the boxes at the entrances of the church for Catholic Missions and the Pornography Hurts Campaign. Pop can tabs, milk bags and stamps are still continuing to be collected.

President Fran Vegh handed out her report on the 102nd Diocesan Convention in Hamilton that she recently attended and spoke on the highlights.

Ann & Mike Weber will be delivering the food donations to the local Food Bank