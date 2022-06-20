Monday June 20, 2022 Case # 1812

OFFENCE : Offensive Weapons DATE: June 16, 2022

LOCATION : Kitchener, ON

WRPS Investigating Two Shooting Incidents in Kitchener

On June 16, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m., police received a report of shots fired in the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener. It was reported that shots were fired in this location. It is believed that this incident happened at approximately 12:30 a.m.

On June 16, 2022, at approximately 3 a.m., police received a report of several shots being fired in the area of Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive in Kitchener. This incident involved multiple shots being fired at a vehicle.

There have been no reported injuries as a result of either incident.

Both shootings are believed to have been targeted and officers are investigating whether the two incidents are related.

Both investigations are ongoing by members of the General Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage or surveillance video in the area, is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777.

