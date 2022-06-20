Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

There’s nothing like a homemade popsicle on a hot summer day

byObserver Staff
June 17, 2022
1 view
0 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0
Jump to RecipePrint Recipe
Mango Lassi Popsicles
Pin
Print

Mango Lassi Popsicles

Recipe by America's Test Kitchen
Servings

6

popsicles

A lassi is a yogurt-based drink that originated in the Punjab region of India. Lassis are often flavoured with spices or fruit — mango is very popular. This recipe puts the flavours of a mango lassi into a smooth, sweet popsicle.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups (10 ounces) fresh or frozen chopped mango

  • 1 1/2 cups plain yogurt

  • 1/4 cup honey

  • 1 tablespoon lime juice, squeezed from 1/2 lime

Directions

  • PROCESS: Place all ingredients in a food processor. Process mixture until smooth, 30 to 40 seconds, scraping down sides of bowl halfway through.
  • FILL: Pour mixture into a large liquid measuring cup. Divide mixture evenly among ice pop molds.
  • FREEZE: Insert 1 ice pop stick in the center of each mold and seal with cover. Place in the freezer and chill until firm, at least 6 hours or up to five days.
  • UNMOLD: Hold mold under warm running water for 30 seconds to thaw slightly. Slide popsicle out of mold.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Observer Staff



Related Posts
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0