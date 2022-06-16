Wellesley firm wins business excellence award for fifth year

A Wellesley business is once again being recognized as one of the top businesses in Canada. T&T Power Group was recently awarded a Canadian Business Excellence Award for private business the fifth year in a row.

“Winning this award through a period of socio-economic instability is especially rewarding. It’s important that our staff and our customers are well taken care of, and that can be a really difficult task to accomplish when everything around you is changing so fast. Our team members have accepted the challenge and met it head on,” said president Tyler Van Dyke.

“It’s kind of a testament to our attempts to continually improve our business. To be kind of recognized in getting that award every year is a good marker for the fact that we’re still working hard on ourselves as a business,” said head of strategic marketing Tilo McAlister.

The company was launched in 1980 as T&T Diesel Power, focusing on generators. Since then it has expanded into a range of power-generation equipment, from small standby-power generators to multi-megawatt combined heat and power solutions.

T&T acquired Hollen Controls in 2019, adding an established panel shop and a team of expert engineers and technicians experienced in the water/wastewater and renewable energy industries. The following year, the company acquired 3 Phase Power Systems (3PPS), a power distribution and motor control firm.

With its headquarters in Wellesley, T&T now has 150 employees in 10 offices, including Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Toronto, Montreal and Moncton.

“In an industry where there’s lots of competition, we really just focus on problem solving for our customers. So while we do offer very standard solutions, we really shine when we get to be a little bit more creative and address some, maybe some unique circumstances and come up with a totally custom solution,” McAlister said.

The awards, handed out a ceremony last week, are administered by Excellence Canada. There were 22 recipients nationwide for 2022.

“This special designation recognizes businesses from all industries that demonstrate a strategic approach to successfully improving performance and achieving goals,” the organization’s website states.

Any Canadian owned and operated private business which has been operating for three years and has over $1 million in revenue is eligible to win the award. Instead of competing with each other, businesses are judged on their own merit in three categories: delighted customers, engaged employees; and innovation.

It is T&T’s commitment to innovation that makes it stand out, McAlister said.

“When we’re successful it’s because we’re innovating something and offering something a little bit different from what our customers might be able to get from other providers. So I think innovation is as much a part of our culture as it is a part of our operations. We definitely focused a lot of our energy on innovation within our own teams,” he said.

“Our people are innovative, flexible, and focused on what’s important, and they have made all the difference. It’s a pleasure to be a part of their team,” Van Dyke added.