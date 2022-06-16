Snider, Ross
Ross Wayne Snider died peacefully at Highview Residence, Kitchener, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Ross was born in Kitchener in 1938. He and his wife, Audrey, owned and operated Snider Bros. Furniture in Elmira for over forty years. Ross was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and the Shriners Club. Ross is survived by his wife, Audrey, his sister, Nancy Chown, brother-in-law, Peter (Dianne), sister-in-law, Pat Hiller (David) and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Craig (2017), a brother, Bruce (2017), and brother-in-law, David Hiller. The family wishes to thank the staff at Highview for their excellent care. In keeping with Ross’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Elmira. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.