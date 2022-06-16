Police advise vigilance to avoid cryptocurrency scams

Police issued a warning about cryptocurrency scams after a Perth East resident was defrauded US$6,500 by an online cryptocurrency investment company.

The victim proved unable to retrieve their money from the investments.

Besides keeping a close eye on your bank account and credit cards, the Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to be aware of the warning signs, and to never give out any personal information to someone you don’t know. Always verify all contact information and don’t just call a number or email and address that some unknown person provides you with – the name on the caller display may be fraudulent, they warn in a release.

Give yourself some time to complete your own research. If someone calls you and identifies themselves as a bank representative, hang up and call your local branch to verify the call is legitimate.

To learn about ways to protect yourself from scams and frauds, the “Little Black Book of Scams” can be found online at www.competitionbureau.gc.ca.

If you are the recipient of a fraudulent call, text or email, or if you’ve been a victim of a fraud, you are encouraged to report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 1-800-495-8501 or visit www.antifraudcentre centreantifraude.ca.

JUNE 8

11:07 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle parked at a location on Chalmers Forrest Road in Wellesley Township. Unknown suspect(s) stole personal property. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

3:01 PM | Emergency services responded to a collision on Victoria Street North, near Ebycrest Road, Breslau. Through the initial investigation, police learned that a 79-year-old Waterloo man was operating a Suzuki motorcycle south on Victoria Street North before colliding into the rear of a stopped Audi SUV. The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to hospital. Roadways were closed for several hours while police investigated. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any video footage is asked to call the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

8:15 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision on McNab Street, Elora, where a silver sedan had struck a light standard. As a result of the investigation, a 59-year-old Elora woman was charged with ‘impaired operation’ and ‘impaired operation 80 plus (mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood).’ The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of justice – Guelph at a later date.

JUNE 9

9:01 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a collision in the area of William Hastings Line and Manser Road in Wellesley Township. A bus was travelling south on Manser Road and had stopped for a stop sign. A tractor trailer was travelling east on William Hastings Line. The driver of the bus pulled out from a stopped position and was struck by the tractor trailer. The force of the collision pushed the bus into stopped traffic facing north on Manser Road, striking two other vehicles. There were no reported injuries. The driver of the bus was charged with ‘start from stopped position – not in safety.’

JUNE 11

4:54 PM | Emergency services responded to the area of Southfield Drive and Union Street in Elmira following a single-vehicle collision. A motorcycle was being operated in a private parking lot when the driver lost control and the motorcycle skidded off of the paved area of the lot. The driver, a 30-year-old Fergus man, was transported by air ambulance to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video footage is asked to call the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

JUNE 13

9:00 AM | Wellington County OPP report that sometime between June 10 and June 13, unknown suspects damaged a Pride flag at a Drayton school, at a Harriston school and at a Moorefield school in Mapleton Township.