Martin, Erla (Lichty)
Passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at her residence in Waterloo at the age of 88 years. Wife of the late Elam M. Martin (2003). Mother of Paul and Naomi, Floyd and Ruth all of Mount Forest, Willard and Emma, Arlene and Wilfred Martin all of Holstein, Vera of Waterloo, Erla and Marvin Bauman of Mount Forest, Cleon and Wayne both of Waterloo. Grandmother to 24 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her step-mother Mrs. Anna Gingrich. Predeceased by two great-grandchildren, her parents Isaiah and Ida Lichty, sisters Edna (Mrs. Ephraim Martin), Minerva (Mrs. Enos Martin), Mary (1947), brother Cleason and step-father Joseph Gingrich. Visitation took place on Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at her home, 680 Woolwich St. N., Waterloo. Family service took place on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 9 a.m. at her home, then to Winterbourne Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further service.