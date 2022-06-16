Lee, Guy

Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 10, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Thelma “Peggy” (Wittich) Lee. Dear father of Rick and Brenda of Listowel, Randy and Brenda of Conestogo Lake, Ron from North Bay, and Rhonda Lee-Wilken from Floradale. Will be missed by 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Survived by siblings Paula and Donna. Predeceased by parents Alvin Lee and Pearl Blue, stepfather David Blue, two brothers and one sister. Guy and Thelma had a depot at their home where supplies were collected, sorted, packed and delivered to those in need; and were involved in fundraising for a community in Haiti. Guy was a carpenter, and was passionate about building and renovating homes. He loved nature, especially birds, and his community of neighbours and friends from his home on Anna Street. Visitation took place from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A private family interment was held in West Montrose Cemetery. Special thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital for their exceptional care. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the KW Humane Society would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.