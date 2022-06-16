Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Frey, Irene

Peacefully on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira at the age of 73 years. Lovingly remembered by her brother Tobias Frey, her brother and sisters-in-law Melinda Martin, Ruth Frey, Leander and Alice Bowman; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Fondly remembered by Lydia and Elmeda Weber. Predeceased by her parents Isaac and Mary Ann Frey, brothers and sisters Selema (Mrs. Alvin) Frey, Arthur (Bertha) Frey, Marian (Urias) Martin, Minerva (Mrs. David) Gingrich and Lydia Anne Bowman. A special thank you to the staff at Barnswallow Place for the many years of care Irene received. Visitation took place from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira and from 2-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the home of Harvey Bauman, 7690 Line 86, RR 1, Wallenstein. Family service was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 then to South Peel Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

