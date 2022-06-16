A 55-year-old Kitchener man was transported to an out-of-region hospital by air ambulance after a collision on Herrgott Road, between Lawson Line and Geddes Street, in Wellesley Township on Wednesday afternoon. The cement truck he was driving was heading north on Herrgott Road when he lost control, veered off the roadway and overturned before striking at tree.
