Monday June 13, 2022 Case # 1811

OFFENCE : Robbery DATE: June 8, 2022

LOCATION : University Ave and Weber St. North, Waterloo, ON

Police Investigating after Attempted Robbery of Delivery Driver in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of an attempted robbery of a delivery driver in Waterloo.

On June 8, 2022, at approximately 12:50 a.m., police responded to the area of University Avenue and Weber Street North for an attempted robbery. While sitting in their locked vehicle, a delivery driver was approached by an unknown suspect who threatened the driver and demanded they surrender their wallet.

The victim drove away from the area and contacted police. Nothing was stolen from the driver and no physical injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 35 years old, with short blonde hair and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot.

The investigation is ongoing by members of WPRS’s General Investigations Unit.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL