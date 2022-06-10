St. Boniface Festival

June 5th what a wonderful day! St. Boniface was surely watching over his parish on this special day. Father Grayson Hope several months ago felt that the feast day of St. Boniface should be held in a special way especially as it fell on a Sunday. Thus a festival!

The day started off with Mass at 10 a.m. Immediately following Mass Father blessed everyone with the relic of St. Boniface. The relic of St. Boniface was exposed for veneration and there was a benediction with the relic at the end of Mass.

Several children who made their First Communion lead the procession of parishioners from the church across the street to the former St Boniface school where the festival was held in the school grounds. As you left church you were given a ticket per family for a draw for a grocery hamper full of items.

Entering the school yard was a beautiful decorated sign which on one side welcomed everyone to the St. Boniface Feast Day Festival and on the other side was a picture of St. Boniface where people could have their pictures taken.

There was also a food truck and ice cream bike which were kept busy.

There was something to do for all ages. For the young people there was the duck shoot, snowball toss, strike zone ball toss, and the bocce ball roll.

There was also the fish pond for the younger ones to enjoy as well. For the older generation there was the 57 items on the penny table and live entertainment you could sing along and dance to.

Arborist Serena gave an educational talk on the characterises of the Oak tree which was the tree that St. Boniface had cut down and which plays an important role in St Boniface’s conversion of Germanic people. In 723 St. Boniface first mission was on the costal regions of northwestern Germany which is were he felled the oak tree dedicated to the pagan god, Donar. At the age of 80 years he was drawn to this first mission and on 5 June 734 he was martyred with 52 companions by the pagan Friesians. He is buried in Fulda, which is a city in central Germany.

There was a “History Walk” were two former teachers who were also students at St. Boniface School answered questions from the present grade 6 class.

Three young people dressed in period costume wandered the school yard asking people what they knew about St. Boniface and the parish and there was also three “Historical Elders” you could ask questions regarding anything to do with the parish.

The Edward Halter House which is the home of the Maryhill Historical Society was also open for visitors.

At 2 p.m. there was a very entertaining “Fathers and Families” slow pitch ball game. What a game it was but not sure who won.

It was a good, old-fashioned Garden Party-style day.

Music at the St. Boniface Festival.