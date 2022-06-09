OPP move record checks online

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is moving record checks online as of June 13. The new process will allow those living in OPP-policed communities to submit requests for police record checks at opp.ca/recordchecks.

In a release, OPP said the online application process will allow members of the public to apply quickly, easily and securely for:

Criminal Record Check (CRC)

Criminal Record and Judicial Matters Check (CRJMC)

Vulnerable Sector Check (VSC)

OPP Non-Parent Custody Check (LE213)

Payment will be collected electronically as part of the online application process, with results delivered directly to the applicant through a secure portal link.

The fees for record checks remain unchanged:

Record checks: $41

Fingerprints: $90

Volunteer checks: free

Additional information will be available for the public at opp.ca/recordchecks as of June 13.

“On average, the OPP completes 140,000 police record checks every year. We are so pleased to launch the new online system, which will significantly streamline the application process for both our members and the public. Moving police record checks online allows the OPP to efficiently and effectively meet the needs of the communities we serve,” said Deputy Commissioner Chris Harkins.

MAY 31

12:56 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision after a tractor trailer was stopped on Reid Woods Drive and attempted to make a right hand turn onto Northfield Drive East in Woolwich Township. The rear wheels of the trailer’s tires caught the edge of the ditch, resulting in the trailer entering the ditch. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

JUNE 1

6:45 AM | Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle at an address in St. Clements. Sometime during the overnight hours, an unknown suspect entered a vehicle parked in a driveway on Park Street and stole property. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

JUNE 3

11:08 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a collision at the intersection of Manser Road and Ament Line in Linwood. Through investigation, police determined that a truck was travelling north on Manser Road while a van was stopped facing west at a stop sign on Ament Line at Manser Road. The driver of the van proceeded through the intersection and struck the truck. There were no physical injuries reported. As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old Tavistock man was charged with ‘fail to yield.’

3:20 PM | One person was charged after a collision in Perth East resulted in minor injuries. Perth County OPP responded to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Mill Street East in the Township of Perth East. The investigation indicated that the vehicle collided with the pedestrian, who was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As a result, a 66-year-old resident of Delaware was charged with ‘careless driving. The accused was issued a Provincial Notice for the offence. Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

JUNE 4

11:54 AM | Emergency services responded to the scene of a collision involving a cyclist in the area of Hessen Strasse and Moser Young Road in Wellesley Township. A cyclist struck the rear of a stopped van and was thrown from his bike. The cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As a result of the investigation, the cyclist, a 54-year-old Waterloo man, was charged with ‘failing to turn out to

the left to avoid a collision.’

JUNE 5

2:45 PM | Waterloo Regional Police arrested a 37-year-old Breslau man for impaired operation of a motor vehicle in connection to an assault investigation. Police had responded to the area of Woolwich Street South in Breslau for reports of a male brandishing a hatchet. Through investigation, police learned that the suspect male approached the victim, a 60-year-old Breslau resident, with a large stick. During the incident, the male threatened to cause harm to the victim and his family. No one was injured. Police did not locate the suspect when they arrived on scene but learned that the male left the area on a black motorcycle. At approximately 3 p.m., police received a driving complainant around Fairway Road and Wilson Avenue in Kitchener. A motorcyclist was reported to have been operating a motorcycle erratically, unable to maintain a lane and believed to be impaired. Police located the motorcycle along Fairway Road, and the driver was arrested without incident. As a result of the investigation, the 37-year-old man was charged with several offences, including: uttering threats, mischief – interfering with lawful enjoyment of property, assault, impaired operation, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving disqualified, driving – no licence, and breaching an undertaking. He was held in police custody for a bail hearing.