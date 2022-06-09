Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Martin, Brady Micah

Born May 11, 2022, passed away suddenly into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Cherished son of Kent and Janelle Martin of Hawkesville. Precious brother of Kara, Kaden, and Rylan. Sadly missed by his paternal grandparents Elmer and Mary Martin. Leaves to mourn his aunts and uncles, and 55 cousins. Predeceased by his maternal grandparents Orlan and Erma Bauman and one cousin. Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 1-4 and 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A private family service took place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, then to Martin’s Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

