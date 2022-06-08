Emery, Suzanne “Sue” Marie (nee Burgess)

Suzanne “Sue” Marie Emery (nee Burgess) of Elmira passed safe into the arms of Jesus at Hospice Wellington in the early morning of Saturday, June 4, 2022. Born July 1st, 1952 in Hamilton, Ontario to parents Theron “Bud” and Jean Burgess who then made the move to Porcupine, Ontario, where Sue grew up and met the love of her life, Ron. She is survived by her devoted husband Ron, her daughters Stacey (Brock) Davidson, and Julia (Ryan) Jedynak and her precious grandchildren Brandon, Jarryd and Abigail Davidson and Merrick Jedynak. She leaves behind cherished siblings Ralph (Audrey) Burgess, Leslie (Sheree) Burgess, Linda (Doug) Mills, and Melanie (Bob) Wiens, and brothers-in-law Brian (Carly) Emery, Robert (Anne) Emery, and Scott (Jennifer) Emery who will all miss their sister, sister-in-law and friend. Auntie Sue and her baking will be missed by her slew of nieces and nephews, related and otherwise. Sue is predeceased by her parents, Bud and Jean. Sue was a high-achieving, beloved, competitive and generous daughter, sister, wife, mother, auntie, friend, sister-in-law, teacher, coach, sister-in-Christ, and church volunteer who always strove to bring out the best in the people, programs, and places around her. She was a wonderful hostess to friends and family alike, and always made sure they felt loved and provided for with delicious meals and baking. This tough Woman-of-Faith spent much of her time in prayer, reading scripture, and doing whatever she could to help at her Church, Elmira Pentecostal Assembly; it was these deep roots in Christ and the support of her brothers and sisters in the faith that allowed her to be so strong and relentlessly positive in the face of multiple health struggles. Sue found her call in teaching; she loved her job and her students at EDSS where she taught for many years and became part of a special group of friends who will dearly miss her. The Emery Family would like to thank the staff at both Guelph General and Groves Memorial Hospital for their many days of continuous medical care, and all of the nurses and doctors who invested in Sue with their skills and knowledge over her lifetime. The family extends a special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Hospice Wellington for the blessing of all their astounding care and compassion for both Sue and her friends and family. Visitation will take place on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira and on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Elmira Pentecostal Assembly, 290 Arthur St. S., Elmira from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. A luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated, and can be made through the funeral home.

