Monday June 6, 2022 Case # 1810

OFFENCE : Robbery

WRPS Investigating a Serious of Violent Robberies across the Waterloo Region

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Unit continue to investigate a series of violent robberies that have occurred across Waterloo Region over the past several months.

Since October 2021, 15 robberies have occurred within Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and Drumbo (Oxford County) and, as a result of the investigation, investigators believe they are all connected to the same group of individuals.

The robberies have occurred at pharmacies, banks and cell phone retailers and have resulted in merchandise and money being stolen.

In several of these robberies, the suspects brandished weapons, including guns and knives. The suspects would then threaten the employees and flee the business with the stolen merchandise. There have been no physical injuries reported as a result of these incidents.

Investigators believe that these robberies are also connected to a number of vehicle thefts that have also occurred within the Region of Waterloo. Since October 2021, there have been nine reported vehicle thefts that have occurred as a result of break and enters. Investigators believe the same suspects are using these stolen vehicles to commit the robberies.

Police are looking to identify and speak to the individuals in the attached photos.

Investigators are also looking for any information on the vehicles shown in the attached photos, which they believed have been used to commit the robberies.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service would like to remind the public to report any suspicious activity immediately to police. For more information and safety tips, please visit Business Security – Waterloo Regional Police Service (wrps.on.ca).

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL