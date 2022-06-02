Plans to convert the former Kiwanis House property in Elmira into affordable housing moved closer this week as the township declared the land surplus.

The property at 28 South St. W. will also be rezoned to allow for medium-density residential use, with an eye on preparing the site for sale. Woolwich will also seek proposals from organizations able to build affordable/low-income housing there.

Manager of planning Jeremy Vink told councillors meeting Monday night that along with some changes at the site, development there will require some noise mitigation at the neighbouring Woolwich Memorial Centre and Lions Hall, principally related to heating and cooling units.

That would reduce noise reaching the property to an acceptable level for residential development, he explained.

The current vision is for a three- or four-storey apartment building housing at least 16 to 18 units. The zoning would allow for other options such as townhomes.

The township will also permit a reduction in the number of parking spots, to one per unit instead of the 1.25 or 1.5 that would normally be considered, said Vink.

The loss of some parking spots used for Lions Hall or the WMC will be adjusted on the west side of the hall.