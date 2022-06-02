OPP lay more than 9,000 charges during road safety blitz

Despite giving advance notice of cracking down on aggressive, careless and other poor drivers during the most robust traffic safety campaign of the year, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid 9,392 traffic charges during Canada Road Safety Week (May 17-23).

Officers maintained a strong presence on roads across the province during the campaign, responding to 935 collisions, three of which were fatal and the majority of which were preventable, police said in a release.

Aggressive drivers earned 8,020 speeding charges, and 138 stunt driving/racing charges were laid.

Other charges associated with main causal factors in road fatalities that were the focus of the campaign: impaired driving, 216 charges; distracted driving, 177; careless driving, 151; no seatbelt, 632 (charges apply to both drivers and passengers).

The balance of the charges were the result of other driver actions and behaviours that jeopardized the safety of road users.

“The results of this campaign reflect a firm commitment on the part of our officers and our valued policing partners to keeping our roads safe. I am proud of their ongoing dedication to saving lives and their zero tolerance of drivers whose poor driving behaviours jeopardize the safety of innocent road users,” said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

MAY 24

7:25 PM | Emergency services responded to the intersection of Gingerich Road and Sandhills Road in Wilmot Township for a collision involving a black Ford F150 pickup and a white Lincoln SUV. Two 29-year-old male occupants of the Ford F150 were transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. The investigation remains ongoing by the Traffic Services Unit. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash-cam footage that captured the collision, is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at

1-800-222-8477.

MAY 25

8:42 AM | Police received a report that earlier that morning, at approximately 4 a.m., a U-Haul truck was observed at a business in the area South Field Drive and Arthur Street South in Elmira. The unknown suspect(s) gained entry into a gated area and then immediately left the area. Anyone with information in connection to the incident, is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

MAY 26

6:39 AM | Unknown suspect(s) entered a parked vehicle on Northside Drive in St. Jacobs. The suspect(s) stole personal belongings from the vehicle. Anyone with information in connection to the incident, is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

10:00 AM | Sometime overnight between May 24 and May 25, 2022, unknown suspect(s) entered a parked vehicle on Printery Road in St. Jacobs. Personal belongings were taken from the vehicle. Anyone with information in connection to the incident, is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

MAY 27

10:44 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle parked at an address on Mockingbird Drive in Elmira. An unlocked vehicle was entered and personal property was stolen. No suspect information was obtained. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

9:23 PM | Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision on Zuber Road near Line 86 in Woolwich Township. The driver of the vehicle lost control due to heavy rain, which caused the vehicle to hydroplane and slide into a ditch. The driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries. As a result of the investigation, no charges were laid due to weather and road conditions.

MAY 28

9:49 PM | Emergency services responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Notre Dame Drive and Carmel Koch Road in Wilmot Township. The collision involved a Ford travelling north on Notre Dame Road striking a Volkswagen travelling west on Carmel Koch Road. Both vehicles consequently sheered a hydro pole disrupting power in the area. The 32-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen, was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Two occupants of the Volkswagen were also transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford, an 18-year-old woman, and a passenger were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The investigation remains ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MAY 29

5:50 PM | Waterloo Regional Police arrested a male after he attempted to disarm an officer in Woolwich Township. Police had responded to a residence in Woolwich Township after a male reported a neighbour damaged his property and discharged a firearm at him. Through investigation, police determined that the incident did not occur. While speaking with the male, he allegedly attempted to disarm one of the officers by grabbing at their firearm. The male was subdued by police and arrested. As a result of the investigation, a 47-year-old Woolwich male was charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer and public mischief. The accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing.