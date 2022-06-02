Moser, Raymond Carl
Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the age of 59 years. Cherished brother of Ed Moser, Elizabeth Moser and Margaret Moser. Ray will be missed by his godmother Laura Voll, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Alma (Bruder) Moser. Family was very important to Ray. He enjoyed going to Sugar Kings games, conversations with his godmother, floor hockey and bowling with his friends. A special thank you to all the staff at Assisted Living who treated Ray as family. A private family service will take place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Elmira District Community Living.