Local voters get to make their choice on Thursday

There are seven candidates vying to represent Kitchener-Conestoga in the June 2 provincial election: Nasir Abdulle, Green Party of Ontario; Jason Adair, Populist Party; Mike Harris, Ontario Progressive Conservative Party; Jim Karahalios, New Blue Party; Karen Meissner, New Democratic Party; Elizabeth Perrin Snyder, Ontario Party; Melanie Van Alphen, Ontario Liberal Party.

Questionnaires were sent to five of the candidates, with no response from the Green or New Blue parties prior to press time.

Mike Harris Jr. – Progressive Conservative

Why are you running for office?

Politics and public service have always been an integral part of my life. Before entering politics, I was an entrepreneur and relationship builder like my father and grandfathers. As the eldest son of the former Premier of Ontario, I learned the importance of service to the community from a young age.

I am seeking re-election to the Legislature of Ontario because I have a proven track record of delivering results for the families of Waterloo Region. I know that families and businesses are looking for their government to prioritize smart investments in healthcare, housing, roads, bridges, and modernized and connected communities.

At Queen’s Park, I am a strong advocate for the Region of Waterloo. My focus has been on advancing the region’s top priorities, including rural broadband and natural gas service expansion, improved access to healthcare and long-term care investment. I strive to be vocal in my support for making life more affordable for families by securing funding for community infrastructure and investing in wrap-around service shelters and nurse practitioner-led clinics.

I believe that the growing communities in Kitchener-Conestoga and across Waterloo Region deserve leadership that will continue to make intelligent local investment a top priority.

What are the most pressing issues you’d like to address?

Communities across Waterloo Region want to know that they can rely on their government to prioritize local issues like health care, infrastructure, economic growth and affordability.

The Ontario PCs have recently expanded capacity at Grand River, Cambridge and St Mary’s hospitals, and we are committed to supporting a new joint acute care facility for the region. Under Doug Ford, we’ve provided funding for new and upgraded recreational facilities in Wilmot, Wellesley and Woolwich, and we are building new schools in Woolwich and Wilmot. Our party has also made great strides in repairing neglected roads and bridges. Ours has been the only party in a generation that moved forward on critical local infrastructure projects like the new Highway 7.

A PC government will continue to invest locally, making Kitchener-Conestoga the best place to live, work and raise a family.

Affordability is also a key issue in Kitchener-Conestoga, and our PC government will continue to put more money back into your pocket. By scrapping the licence plate renewal fees and lowering gas prices, we will continue to save households across the province millions of dollars. I know that having access to affordable childcare is crucial, as a father of five, I will always stand up for working families across the province.

Why should residents of Kitchener-Conestoga vote for you?

The only way to ensure Waterloo Region’s townships have a strong voice at Queen’s Park is by re-electing me as their representative in a Progressive Conservative majority government on June 2. I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made in the region, and I am committed to working diligently to build on that.

I am very proud of the partnerships I have developed with all of our municipalities. As an MPP, I have consulted regularly with our municipal mayors, community groups and the region. I am pleased to say I have established and maintained a great working relationship with all parties, resulting in close collaboration on various projects of all sizes and scope.

Doug Ford and the Ontario PC have put forward a comprehensive plan that supports the priorities of our community. The last thing we need right now is to slow down or halt the incredible progress we have already made. I will continue to advocate for local priorities that make Kitchener-Conestoga the best place to live, work and raise a family.

Melanie Van Alphen – Liberal

Why are you running for office?

As a trustee for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board, I’ve had the privilege of listening and connecting with parents, educators and administrators in order to bring all voices to the table to shape our local education system. There has been much chaos and disruption in education under the Ford Conservatives. I decided it was time to get off the sidelines and bring the experience, knowledge and empathy I have to Queen’s Park, so Kitchener-Conestoga can be represented with an MPP that listens and leads with compassion.

What are the most-pressing issues you’d like to address?

As I continue my conversations with the residents of Kitchener-Conestoga

at the doors, I find that most people are concerned with affordability and the cost of living. Young people can’t find homes to start their families in, grocery bills continue to skyrocket and life continues to become harder for everyone.

I am proud of the Ontario Liberal plan to address the affordable housing crisis, to increase minimum wage to $16 before moving to a regional living wage structure, and ensure that everyone has access to benefits.

Why should residents of Kitchener-Conestoga vote for you?

My work as an active, experienced trustee that meets with community members and engages in difficult discussions speaks to my values and I believe they align with what the community envisions for the future. I understand that when people vote for me they are giving me their trust and allowing me to be their voice, a privilege I take seriously.

If elected, I am committed to working with and staying connected with the residents of Kitchener-Conestoga.

Karen Meissner – NDP

Why are you running for office?

I believe that members of provincial parliament are advocates for their community and bring community needs to both their party and more broadly to Queen’s Park. I feel this is missing in Kitchener-Conestoga. Hearing the troubling stories of healthcare workers has motivated me to ensure our healthcare system is there when we all need it. As a school board Trustee, I have seen the impacts of chronic underfunding and cuts to public education on students. I will continue to advocate for a strong public education system.

What are the most-pressing issues you’d like to address?

The three main issues that are impacting people in Kitchener-Conestoga are healthcare, seniors’ care and affordability. People continue to talk about how hard life has become, that they don’t have any room in their budget for any extras, and that their paycheques aren’t going as far.

Healthcare and seniors’ care is a significant issue. We saw throughout the pandemic how vital a healthy healthcare system is. We need to immediately repeal Bill 124, hire and recruit more nurses and healthcare workers (many of which left the field during the pandemic because of burnout). While building more beds might be important, that won’t matter if we don’t have the staff in place to care for patients.

On seniors’ care, the Ontario NDP are committed to taking the profit out of long-term care and home care. Currently, investors and executives are pocketing money that we believe should be put into the care of our seniors. We need minimum care standards and a return to inspections so that no elder experiences maltreatment.

On affordability, the NDP wants to address this by banning price gouging at the pumps, increasing the minimum wage to $20/hour and having dental care, pharmacare, and mental health under OHIP. These are just a few ways that we can address the affordability crisis many are facing today.

Housing is also a top issue for residents in Kitchener-Conestoga. For many, home ownership is out of reach. Renters are finding themselves facing evictions or renovictions. At the doorsteps, several people have told me they are considering leaving Ontario because they can’t find a home that fits their needs.

The Ontario NDP believes that housing is a human right. In 2020, The NDP came out with our platform called “Homes You Can Afford” – this crisis was known to us many years ago. Since then, we’ve become more aggressive in our goals to house everyone. In it you will find plans for real rent control, recommits to repairing 260,000 social housing units and building more homes that fit the needs of the community. Additionally, our strategy is about working with local municipal governments and their calls to end exclusionary zoning.

Why should residents of Kitchener-Conestoga vote for you?

I pledge to stay connected with the community in Kitchener-Conestoga and bring the voices of families here to Queen’s Park. Our community deserves a government that works for them, one that will invest in the things that matter, like schools and hospitals. I will work hard every day to make life better for everyone in our community.