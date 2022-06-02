Gingrich, Orton M.

Peacefully answered the call home after an inspiring and courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the age of 88. Orton leaves to mourn his children Kathy (Sam) Coffman, Ken (Vicki) Gingrich, and dearest friend and companion Violet Martin. Also survived by Mary (Mrs. Edgar) Gingrich, Mary (Mrs. Wilmer) Gingrich, Rufus and Verna Gingrich, Hope Gingrich, Almeda and George Frey, Sally Gingrich, Vern and Joyce Gingrich, and in-laws Lorne and Florence Metzger, Karen Metzger, and Eileen and Phares Martin. Lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and their families. Orton was also “Papa G” to Carolyn Cauchi. Predeceased by his wife Elvina (Metzger), parents Noah and Katie Gingrich, in-laws Joseph, Katie, and Amanda Metzger, sister Irene, brothers Edgar, Wilmer, Ian, Lloyd and Oscar Gingrich, in-laws Luida Gingrich, Harvey and Minerva Martin, Florence Metzger, and Tilman Metzger. Having been raised on the family farm, Orton was no stranger to work as evidenced by a career spanning over 41 years at Martin Feed Mills that included everything from delivering feed, to being mill foreman, to various office positions. After retiring from the mill, Orton decided he wasn’t finished with work and took a position with Stoltz Sales and Service in Elmira. When time allowed, he enjoyed sharing his wit and wisdom with family and friends whether it be while golfing, bowling, travelling locally or internationally, or simply enjoying the moment. Rest in peace. You have earned the rewards. Visitation took place on Sunday, May 29, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Floradale Mennonite Church, 22 Florapine Rd., Floradale followed by reception and private family burial. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or Hospice Wellington in memory of Orton. Deepest thank you extended to Dr. Jones, Dr. Graczyk, Dr. Wang and their entire healthcare team, the nursing staff on 6-S and 6-B at Grand River Hospital and the amazing staff at Hospice Wellington. The care and compassion shown to Orton and his family was overwhelming and second to none.