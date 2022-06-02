Cruise-night car shows to return to Drayton

The Drayton Rotary Club is once again getting prepared to host one of its biggest fundraisers of the year. A Monday cruise night that runs all summer kicks off June 6 at Kinsmen Park from 4-8 p.m.

“Come out and see some spectacular cars, meet your neighbours, enjoy the live music and take in the food trucks. Thank you to all of the volunteers for taking this event to a new level this year. Proceeds raised go a long way to fund Rotary projects,” said Bob Bignell, Drayton Rotary Club president.

“We’ve leveled it up another step [this year]. This is going to be probably the best car show we’ve ever put on,” said car show chair Christian Giffin.

Cruise nights will also feature live music performed by the Rogerson Family and the Nelsons. Admission is by donation to the Rotary Club and the Drayton Food Bank will also be accepting donations of non-perishable food items. Residents can have their cars in the show for a $10 fee.

“You’re going to see a lot of classic vehicles. You’re going to see some hotrods. The Mapleton Fire Department is bringing out one of their fire trucks – it’s going to be right at the front for people to see it’s a great eye catcher and it’s great for the kids who want to come by and check out the fire truck,” said Giffin.

The club is also seeking vehicles to feature in the show.

“We were looking at trying to get a monster truck or something for people to come by and see on top of the great cars that we’re going to have there as well,” said Giffin.

It’s going to be great. It’s always fun to look, it’s always fun to come and see. It’s a great day,” Giffin said.

The Rotary Club will also be celebrating its 75th anniversary on July 16. That day will include the opening of the new Rotary Park.