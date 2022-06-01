Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Taylor, Michael Neville

Mike passed away peacefully from complications of diabetes and a recent surgery on Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Wendy Taylor of Elmira. Loved father of Donna Taylor (Bill Campbell) of Kitchener, Jim (Lisa) Taylor of Kitchener, and step-father of Amanda Freeman (Steve), Benjamin Fink, and Jennifer Fink (Ryan Kraemer). Dear grandfather of Michael and Tasha, step-grandfather of Samantha, Nathan, Jasmine; Ashley and Nathan, and great-grandfather of Peyton, Taylor and Xavier. Will be missed by brother Kirk and his wife Daryl Taylor, mother-in-law Grace Oberle, many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Kathleen (Bond) Taylor, brother Peter Taylor. Major Michael Taylor retired after 25 years of military service with the Royal Canadian Air Force. He flew commercial aircraft for four years, was the owner of the Steddick Hotel in Elmira for eight years, and was the director of flight planning for Navtech Inc. At Mike’s request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at the Elmira Legion, Branch 469, 11 First St. E., Elmira. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Woolwich Community Services or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

