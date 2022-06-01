STEWART, HAROLD

(HARRY) ROBERTS

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Harry Stewart of Elmira on May 26th, 2022, in his ninetieth year. He was the loving partner and best friend of Gwen (Klinck) Stewart (2009) for over 50 years.



Harry will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Steven and his wife Carol of Waterloo and Paul and his wife Cindy of London. He was the proud and loving Poppy of Kyra Stewart of Waterloo and Jonathon Stewart, who predeceased him in 2020.



Harry will be remembered by his brother and sisters, Isabelle Skor of Baltimore, Maryland, Mid Stewart of Perth, Gwen McEwen and her husband Don of Madoc, Doug Stewart and his wife Mary Ellen of North Augusta, Vivian Munroe and her husband Gary, and Linda Montgomery of Perth as well as his sister-in-law Judy Klinck of Kitchener. He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews.



Harry was predeceased by his parents Herb and Emma Stewart, brothers George, Stan, Reg, and Sam, his sisters Thelma, Dorothy, and Patsy.



Harry was a proud Ex Cadet (3433) Class of 55, of the Royal Military College of Kingston, Ontario, graduating as a chemical engineer from Queen’s University. He moved to Elmira accepting a job at Uniroyal Chemical, where he worked and managed the chemical division and was chief of the company fire dept. for over 34 years. He took pride in his community whether it was volunteering at Trinity United Church, West Montrose United Church, The Royal Canadian Legion, the Blood Donor Clinics, Chateau Gardens Retirement Home, or the Elmira Curling Club.



The family would like to thank the staff of Chartwell Retirement and Long Term Care for the love and support they gave Harry over the last many years.



At Harry’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral visitation. A graveside service for family and friends will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Elmira (across from Harry and Gwen’s house).



Donations in Harry’s memory would be gratefully accepted to www.jack.org, Make-A-Wish Canada or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home.