Women’s Institute District Annual

The Waterloo District Annual Meeting for the Women’s Institute was held on Tuesday, May 24th at 1:30 p.m. in the Bloomingdale United Church. The meeting opened with the reciting of the Women’s Institute Ode and the Mary Stewart Collect. President Brenda Hallman welcomed the 20 ladies who were present from the Bloomingdale and New Dundee branches. Eleanor Berry read “The Train of Life” about a train and how the stations are like milestones in our life and the passengers are sharing our life at different times of our life. She also gave the “in memoriam.” A moments silence was held to honour the 7 members in the district who had passed away from New Dundee, Maple Grove and the Bloomingdale branches.

Eleanor Berry and Gladys Rellinger were ratified as District Directors.

President Brenda Hallman gave her report and gave past memories of the Institute. Ann Snyder gave her secretary report stating that it is hoped that the Women’s Day program will again be revived.

Treasurer Yvonne Fried gave her report. Donations will be given to all 3 hospitals – Grand River, Cambridge Memorial and St. Mary’s for their MRI equipment. Another motion was made to give donations to the Erland Lee Home and Adelaide Hunter Hoodless Museum.

In the summer of 1889, Adelaide Hunter Hoodless loss her 14-month-old son, as the result of drinking contaminated milk. Thus began her tireless campaign for the education of girls and women in household management.

In the years that followed her son’s death, she promoted the importance of domestic science education in public schools. In 1896, she spoke at an agricultural conference at the Ontario Agricultural College in Guelph and made a lasting impression on – Mr. Erland Lee.

In February of 1897 he invited her to speak at a Farmers’ Institute meeting in Stoney Creek, Ontario. She suggested that a similar organization could benefit rural women. The next week, on February 19th, the first meeting of the Women’s Institute was held with 101 women and 1 man in attendance – Erland Lee.

Adelaide left the Women’s Institute in the capable hands of rural women, while she continued her campaign for domestic science in towns and cities. Thanks to her, domestic science and sewing were added to the Hamilton school curriculum where she organized the training of domestic science teachers. She wrote the favoured textbook, ‘The Public School Domestic Science’, and became increasingly respected as an expert.

While the vision of Adelaide Hoodless is the foundation for which the Women’s Institute was founded upon, the fact that it ever came to exist is equally attributed to the support of Erland Lee and his wife, Janet Lee. Together, Adelaide Hunter Hoodless and Erland Lee are officially credited as the co-founders of the Women’s Institute.

Pauline Weiland, Western Region Board Director gave a report from the Federated Women’s Institute of Ontario (FWIO). and greetings were also given from Guelph Area Delegate, Barb Elg.

The officers for 2022 – 2023 were installed by Pauline Weiland. President – Brenda Hallman, Vice-President – Eleanor Berry, Secretary – Ann Snyder, Treasurer – Eleanor Berry.

It was noted that the “Home & Country” magazine will again be mailed out to members.

Eleanor Berry closed the meeting with “Lost Words from our Childhood”

Treasurer Yvonne Fried has retired as treasurer and a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a card were present to her from president Brenda Hallman as a thank you for the several years she has held that position.

Carol Sararus past president also presented Brenda Hallman with a gift.

A social with delicious snacks and refreshments were enjoyed by all.

Waterloo District Women’s Institute executive for 2022-2023 L-R – Brenda Hallman (president), Ann Snyder (secretary), Eleanor Berry (vice-president / treasurer). Carol Sararus (past-president).