Police board selects firm to conduct a search for new chief

The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board announced that it has selected an executive search firm to support the recruitment of a new chief of police.

Boyden Canada, a global talent and leadership advisory firm, was hired to conduct a nation-wide search after current Chief Bryan Larkin announced his retirement last month. His last day with the Waterloo Regional Police Service will be July 3.

“The selection of a new chief of police is critical and we are confident Boyden Canada will identify candidates that will reflect the goals and values we expect from our police service,” said board chair Karen Redman in a release.

The Police Services Board also announced that Staff Superintendent John Goodman has been appointed acting chief of police, effective July 4. Goodman will hold the interim position until a permanent replacement is appointed.

“Throughout his career with the Waterloo Regional Police Service, Staff Superintendent Goodman has supported the development and coordination of various youth programs, has been a champion for enhanced crisis management with the Integrated Mobile Police and Crisis Team (IMPACT) partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, and has built and fostered meaningful relationships and partnerships within our community through the Total Community Engagement pillar of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion plan,” said Redman. “The board is confident in his ability to provide professional and skilled leadership during this period.”

Goodman has been a member of the Waterloo Region Police Service for more than 27 years and has served the community in various roles, including frontline policing, the Intelligence Unit, the Drug Unit, Professional Standards Branch, the Homicide Unit, Court Services and Neighbourhood Policing Divisional Leadership. In his role as Staff Superintendent, he oversaw Neighbourhood Policing and Investigations, including the Operation Support Division, Emergency Services and Public Safety Branch and the Field Support Branch.

The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is a civilian oversight body that governs the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

MAY 18

6:45 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a serious single-vehicle collision after a report of a pickup truck striking a restaurant building on Wellington Road 86 at Sideroad 15, Mapleton. OPP, Mapleton Fire/Rescue and Perth County Paramedic Service attended the scene. The trapped driver, a 41-year-old from Palmerston, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were people in the building at the time of the collision, however had sustained injuries. The cause of the collision is being investigated and Wellington County OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision to please call 1-888-310-1122.

2:47 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of what was believed to be gunshots at a property in the area of Carmel-Koch Road and Notre Dame Drive in Wilmot Township. Officers from North Division and the Emergency Response Team attended the property and spoke with individuals present who indicated they had not heard the sound of any firearms at all that day. A check of the property was completed and nothing of concern was identified.

MAY 19

4:11 PM | Police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Woolwich Township. A livestock truck was travelling west on Benjamin Road when a Kia heading north on Bisch Road failed to yield the right of way. The Kia turned left onto Benjamin Road and struck the livestock truck. As a result of the investigation, the driver of the Kia, a 79-year old Wellesley Township man, was charged with ‘careless driving.’ No injuries were reported.

MAY 20

7:37 AM | Police responded to reports of stolen and damaged property at a business located in the area of Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township. Sometime between 7 p.m. on May 16 and 8 a.m. on May 17, an unknown suspect(s) attended the business and stole property from the yard valued at over $5,000. Then sometime between 7:30 p.m. on May 17, 2022 and 8 a.m. on May 18, an unknown suspect(s) attended the same business and damaged property. Nothing was stolen in the second incident. It is unknown at this time if the same individual(s) was/were responsible for both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

MAY 23

5:14 PM | Police received a report of a vehicle striking a deer while travelling on Listowel Road west of Elmira. No injuries were reported.