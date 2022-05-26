Martin, Elizabeth
Passed away peacefully at her home in West Montrose on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the age of 90 years. Mother of Amos and Adeline of Teeswater, Velina Martin of West Montrose, Eli and Naomi of West Montrose, Simon and Eva of Lucknow. Grandmother of 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Sister of Adah Burkhart, Emmanuel and Adeline Bauman, and sister-in-law of Erla Bauman. Predeceased by her husband Joshua Martin, parents Titus and Adah (Martin) Bauman, siblings Josiah and Velina Bauman, Edwin and Selina Bauman, John and Hilda Bowman, twin brothers in infancy, Selina and Isaac Horst, Lydia and Joseph Martin, Katie Bauman, Moses and Barbara Bauman, Hettie and Sidney Metzger, Titus and Saloma Bauman, Henry Bauman, and brother-in-law Elam Burkhart. Visitation was held at the family home 1444 Northfield Dr. E., West Montrose on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 2-5:30 p.m. Family service took place at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 then to Winterbourne Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.