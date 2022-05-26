Cooking up a bowl-full of flavour

I’m pretty sure most of you have heard of a bowl before, however “bowls” (that’s bowl in quotations) have become a very popular style of food.

Not a bowl that you have in your cupboard, but “bowls” as an experience, marketed as a “new” type of cuisine.

The bowl predates the plate by hundreds of years! It’s always interesting to see displays of various ancient civilizations in a museum, from different parts of the world and they all have a lot of things in common – not just how to hunt for foods but how to eat them

From as far back as you can imagine, the human race found ways to find and eventually build vessels to hold liquid such as what has evolved into drinking cups and soup bowls.

There’s a trend now to serve various dishes in bowls in restaurants these days.

Italian places have been serving sauced pasta in bowls for a long time, of course.

I’m talking about concoctions like constructed salads, and rice and noodle bowls.

These dishes often take on an Asian flavour profile.

There is archeological evidence of 4,000-year-old dried bowls of noodles found in China after all.

Pin Print Ginger Chicken Noodle Bowl Recipe by Chef Duff Ingredients 5 green onions

2 cloves garlic

1-inch piece ginger

1L chicken broth

1 lb chicken breasts

Salt/pepper to taste

1 cup (frozen) edamame

2 ribs celery

1 pkg. whole wheat pasta

1 pkg. wild mushrooms

4 radish thinly sliced

1 carrot grated

Sauce:

¼ cup rice vinegar

2 tsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. grated ginger

1/2 tsp. sugar Directions Halve two green onions crosswise; transfer to large saucepan. Smash garlic with flat side of chef’s knife; add to saucepan. Add ginger, broth and 1 cup water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer; add chicken, salt and pepper. Return to a gentle simmer; cover and cook until chicken is no longer pink inside, about 20 minutes. Transfer chicken with tongs to cutting board; let cool enough to handle.

Meanwhile, prepare soy sesame sauce: Whisk together vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, sugar and 1/4 cup water in small bowl. Set aside.

Strain broth mixture into large heatproof bowl or liquid measure; discard solids. Return broth mixture to saucepan; bring to a boil. Add frozen edamame; return to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook 3 to 4 minutes. Add celery; reduce heat to low and cover to keep warm.

Meanwhile, bring 4L (16 cups) water to a rapid boil in separate large saucepan. Add pasta. Stir occasionally until water returns to a boil. Cook until al dente or tender but firm, 7 to 8 minutes. Drain.

Thinly slice chicken. Trim 2 inches (5 cm) from mushroom stems. Thinly slice remaining three green onions.

Divide pasta, chicken, mushrooms, radishes, carrot and broth mixture among serving bowls. Sprinkle with sliced green onions and drizzle with soy sesame sauce, dividing evenly.