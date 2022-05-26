Beggs, Robert J. “Bobby”
Passed away at his residence in Elmira on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the age of 91 years. Brother of Neil Beggs of Linwood. Also remembered by his nephews and extended family. Bobby was happiest when he was hunting, fishing and trapping. Bobby farmed in the Linwood area before moving to Elmira. For most of his working career he was a machine operator at Steed and Evans in Heidelberg. At Bobby’s request cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation or funeral service. A graveside service will take place in the Linwood Union Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.