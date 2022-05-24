Maryhill Historical Society Meeting

The Maryhill Historical Society met in person on Wednesday evening, May 11th at 7 p.m. in St. Boniface Church narthex.

This was a special meeting to go over plans for Canada Day Friday, July 1st and Heritage Day, Sept 18th.

Canada Day celebrations will take place at the Historical Society House at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Gathering at the flagpole will be at 11 a.m. There will be guided tours of the village and the Old Walled Cemetery as well as an antique display. There will be free children’s craft kits (limited supply) as well as free water, snacks, and ice cream cones. People are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch. There will be no horse drawn wagon rides this year. Of course there is always music to be enjoyed and a great time to socialize.

Heritage Day will take place on Sunday, September 18th at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. Mass at 10 a.m. and starting at the Grotto on the Rectory lawn and then led by an antique car to proceed to the wayside crosses. Honoured this year will be the new members to the “80’s Birthday Club” and those celebrating their 50th & 60th Wedding Anniversaries. There will also be the Silent Auction and this year a 50/50 Draw will be included. There will also be the ham and scalloped potato meal to be enjoyed.