MONDAY: May 23 2022 Case # 1808

OFFENCE : Break and Enter DATE: May 20, 2022

LOCATION : King Street East and Deer Ridge Drive, Kitchener, ON

Police Investigating Two Commercial Break-Ins at Kitchener Shopping Plaza

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Police are investigating two break and enters to businesses at a shopping plaza in Kitchener.

On May 20, 2022, shortly before 5 a.m., police responded to a report of a break and enter at a commercial business located in the area of King Street East and Deer Ridge Drive.

An unknown suspect forced entry to two businesses in the plaza and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Members of the community are encouraged to report any suspicious persons or activity to police or Crime Stoppers.

