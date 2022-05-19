Keith Foerster
Passed away at Brantford General Hospital, on Friday April 29, 2022, at the age of 65 years. Keith Foerster, of Elmira, was the father of Becky (Callum), Luke (Lisa) and Mark (Ashley). Loved brother of Elaine McMahon, Tony and Moira, Marilyn Lackner, Kathy and Kieran Kelly, and Rodney, and brother-in-law of Patty. Remembered by his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Clarence and Alma (McDonald) Foerster, siblings Shirley (Sonny) Kocher, Donald (Doreen), Bryan, Terrence, and Carol, and brother-in-laws Dennis Lackner and Hughie McMahon. An open house celebration of life will take place Tuesday, May 31 from 6pm-8pm at the Elmira Legion at 11 First Street East, Elmira.