Hackbart, Edward Aaron

Passed away peacefully at Stratford General Hospital on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in his 87th year after a brief illness. Husband to Janet (Koenig) married 62 years, May 30, 1959. Dear father to Judy Hackbart, Donna Rogers (David), David Hackbart (Melanie), and James Hackbart. “Grandpa” and “Poppa” to Melissa Zorn (Rory), Todd Rogers (Courtney), Jennifer Weber (Nate), Stephanie Martin (Tom), Kristyna Whynacht (Alex) , and Tyler Hackbart Passed away peacefully at Stratford General Hospital on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in his 87th year after a brief illness. Husband to Janet (Koenig) married 62 years, May 30, 1959. Dear father to Judy Hackbart, Donna Rogers (David), David Hackbart (Melanie), and James Hackbart. “Grandpa” and “Poppa” to Melissa Zorn (Rory), Todd Rogers (Courtney), Jennifer Weber (Nate), Stephanie Martin (Tom), Kristyna Whynacht (Alex) , and Tyler Hackbart (Rebecca). Great-grandfather to Sullivan, Wren and Mae Martin, Levi and Ayla Weber, Matylda and Riley Whynacht and Nora Rogers. Survived by his sisters Helen Berg, Gladys Hackbart, Ruby Thompson (Edward) and sister-in-law Margaret Hackbart. Predeceased by his parents Edwin and Hilda Hackbart; siblings Fred, Walter, Arthur, Clayton and Wilfred Hackbart, Vera Fisher, Florence Schmidt and Mildred Lantz; and infant son Bradley. To honour his wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. at Crosshill Mennonite Church, 2537 Hutchison Road, Millbank. A time of sharing memories will be held at 2:30 p.m. The family would like to extend gratitude to the staff at Stratford General Hospital, and to the various support people from Home Care who cared for Edward in his home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or St. Mary’s Hospital Cardiac Care would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

Cassandra Merlihan
