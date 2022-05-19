Fundraising golf tournaments look to get back to pre-pandemic form

The golf season in full swing, a pair of local groups is preparing for fundraising tournaments this summer.

First off the mark is the KW Zonta Club’s annual Betty Thompson Golf classic on June 9 at the Merry-Hill Golf Club in Breslau. The tournament, named after a founding member of the KW chapter, is in its 30th year and has raised more than $1 million supporting women’s health initiatives in Waterloo Region.

“We’re very proud of the event. And we think women’s health is very important and the funds are spread throughout the region, to hospitals, HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre and University of Waterloo – there’s a variety of beneficiaries. We just try to do the best we can. We try to be very wise with our grants after the tournament so that we can get the best benefit for the women in Waterloo Region,” said club member Connie Deckert.

The tournament will host twosomes playing 18 holes in the morning and nine holes in the afternoon. Registration is $120 or $90 respectively, with lunch provided for both.

This year will see the use of tee times instead of the usual shotgun start.

“When we were planning the tournament we didn’t know what the situation with COVID would be in June,” Deckert said.

The club is hoping to raise $30,000. For more information, visit zontakw.org.

The second charity tournament will be hosted by Woolwich Community Services on August 18 at the Ariss Valley Golf Course. The 28th annual Jeanne Renault Golf Classic is a fundraiser for the organization’s family violence prevention program.

“The program provides both education in school for children and youth to learn about identifying healthy and abusive relationships. The program also supports victims of family violence, so through the program they successfully lessen the impact of violence and work towards changing the view of violence and relationships,” said community engagement coordinator Leigh-Anne Quinn.

The program provides individual and group support to both women and men who have experienced abusive relationships, Quinn said.

The cost of the tournament is $125 for 18 holes and dinner. WCS is hoping to raise $10,000. Payments can be made to: Woolwich Community Services 5 Memorial Ave Elmira N3B 2P8.

“We’re really looking for foursomes to come out to share in golf. This year, we’re hoping to get back to a full tournament, so that means golfers would come to us at one o’clock, and then everyone would gather for a dinner afterwards with a prize table, silent auction and things of that nature,” she said.