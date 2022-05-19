Brubacher, Minerva
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at her home, in her 75th year. Wife of Aaron Brubacher of RR 2, Elmira. Mother of Naomi Martin of Elmira, Manasseh and Erma of West Montrose, Eva and Thomas Martin of Arthur, Esther and Reuben Martin of Gladstone, MB, Ervin and Elsie of West Montrose, Almeda Brubacher of West Montrose, Elam and Betty of Elmira, Aden and Anna of West Montrose. Survived by 39 grandchildren. Sister of Amsey (Nancy) Bauman of Gladstone, MB, Salome Bauman of Waterloo, Orvie (Naomi) Bauman of Wroxeter, Noah (Mary) Bauman of Holyrood, Alvin (Selinda) Bauman of Gladstone, MB, Enos (Louisa) Bauman of Fisher Branch, MB, and Harvey Sauder of Waterloo. Sister-in-law of Mrs. Melinda Brubacher of Elmira, Daniel (Lydia) Brubacher of Lucknow, Menno (Sarah) Brubacher of Elmira, Mrs. Louisa Brubacher of West Montrose, Mrs. Martha Brubacher of Clifford, Peter (Lydiann) Brubacher of St. Jacobs, Moses (Selina) Brubacher of Wroxeter, Susanna Brubacher of Hawkesville, and Hannah Brubacher of Waterloo. Predeceased by her parents Norman and Maryann (Martin) Bauman, son-in-law Daniel Martin, sister Selinda (Bauman) Sauder, brothers-in-law Edwin Brubacher, John Brubacher, and Samuel Brubacher. Visitation was held at her home, 1925 Northfield Dr. E., Elmira, on Monday, May 16, 2022 from 2-6 p.m., and on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 1-5 p.m. A private family service was held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 9 a.m. then to Winterbourne Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.