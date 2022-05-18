Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Catholic Women’s League Meeting

byDiane Strickler
May 18, 2022
The monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League Meeting was held on Tuesday, May 10th which was held in the Church at 7:30 p.m. Adoration and Mass preceded the meeting at 6:00 p.m. by Father Grayson Hope. Mass Intentions were for the Living and Deceased members of the St. Boniface CWL. 

The CWL will again be holding their Gift Card fundraiser.  The deadlines will be Sept. 25th, Oct. 23rd & November 20th. 

CORRESPONDENCE:

Information from Euthanasian Prevention Coalition, Comboni Mission News, Good Work Newsletter, and Ray of Hope were all received. 

COMMUNITY LIFE & COMMUNICATIONS

The Carmel Guild will be holding their Mass on Sunday July 17th at 2 p.m.  Main Celebrant will be Bishop Douglas Crosby with other priests assisting.  Due to renovations to the Carmel chapel the Mass will be held at St. Agatha church. 

The Maryhill Historical Society will be holding Canada Day celebrations this year.  But this year people will be asked to bring their own picnic lunch but treats and water will be supplied. There will also be a limited supply of free ice cream cones for all and also  limited craft kits for the children.  There will be talking tours of the village and the Old Walled Cemetery but no horse wagon rides. There will be an antique display and of course music and reminiscing.  People will be asked to gather at the flagpole at 11 a.m.

The Historical Society will also be holding their Heritage Day on Sunday, Sept. 18th at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre.

NEW BUSINESS

The National CWL has invited councils who, in turn are asked to invite their parishes to participate in collecting food for local food banks.  They are asking for – peanut butter – canned soup – canned fruit – canned vegetables – canned stew – canned fish – canned beans – pasta (most prefer whole grain), rice (most prefer brown rice).  The final date for collecting will be June 15th.    

We had been honoured to take part in offering personal offerings of acts of devotions and prayers on behalf of Pope Francis and his intentions.  Fran Vegh received 60 prayers for this Bouquet from our parish. Fran will also be collecting prayers for Father Voisin’s 50th Anniversary which was on Friday, May 13th.

The Catholic Women’s League magazine will now be received on-line.

Helen Peacock gave out a prayer for Ukraine that her mother Marlene Lehman had given her.

Next meeting will be a potluck at the home of Diane Strickler on Wednesday, June 15th at 6 p.m.

Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.



