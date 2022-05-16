WRPS Investigating after Reports of Gunshots

MONDAY: May 16, 2022 Case # 1807

OFFENCE : Weapons Offense DATE: May 9, 2022

LOCATION : Queen Street South and Charles Street, Kitchener, ON

WRPS’ General Investigations Unit Investigating after Reports of Gunshots in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate reports of gunfire in Kitchener.

On May 9, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Queen Street South and Charles Street.

Police received reports that two individuals, one with a handgun, had fled the area prior to the arrival of police. The first individual is described as a Black male, with a thin build, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. The second is described as a Black male, wearing a dark jumpsuit.

Officers from WRPS’ Neighbourhood Policing Central Division, Canine Team and Special Response Unit conducted an extensive search of the area.

Through the initial investigation, police did not receive any reports of anyone being injured.

The individuals involved in this incident are believed to be known to each other. The investigation is ongoing by members of the General Investigations Unit.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL