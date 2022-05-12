Wellesley approves pilot project to allow food trucks

The weather finally allowing for food-truck season in earnest, Wellesley council this week approved a pilot project that will allow such vehicles to operate on municipal property.

Permission had previously been given to St. Marks Church and Wellesley Mennonite Church to host food trucks at the Wellesley arena on Mondays from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Each week features new food trucks. Funds from the events go toward the Wellesley Food Cupboard.

Lisa Weiler Haskins, an organizer of the food truck events, addressed councillors at Tuesday night’s meeting, thanking them for allowing the food trucks to be on township land and to say that in her opinion the food truck events have been a success.

“My husband and I really enjoyed for the past two weeks just going out to the arena. Just last night was so beautiful, so many families sitting under the pavilion and playing in the park,” Weiler Haskins said.

Later in the meeting, council voted in favour of a one-year pilot exemption to the mobile food truck bylaw to allow operators on township-owned lands and properties zoned institutional, except for cemeteries.

Danny Roth, director of recreation for the township, said staff will be especially monitoring for amount of setup and cleanup before and after food truck events, and to see if the events interfere with other recreation activities themselves.

The food trucks are at the Wellesley arena parking lot on Mondays from 4:30 to 8 p.m. The event is hosted by the two churches. On May 28, the group is hosting a fundraiser at the Wellesley arena. The event will have food trucks, a craft market and a classic car show. Proceeds will go toward the new Wellesley Township Recreation Centre.