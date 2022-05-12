Oscar Arthur Bloch

February 24, 1939 – May 6, 2022

Oscar Arthur Bloch passed away peacefully on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 83. Beloved husband for 55 years to the late Diane Margaret Bloch (née Feil) of Elmira. Loving father of Kevin Bloch (Shelley), Jeff Bloch (Denise), and Brent Bloch (Kyla). Dear Grandpa to Dawson, Reid, Kyla, Adam, Hadley and Finley. He is survived by his brother, Ervin Bloch (Jennie), and his in-laws: Bruce Feil, Theresa Baritz-Feil (Sam), Linda Feil-Fraser (Darwin), Michael Feil (Darlene), Lea Doll (Peter), and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Edmund Bloch (Martha), and his in-laws: Audrey Bloch, Frederick Feil (Ila), Brian Feil (Audrey), Barrie Feil, and Judy Feil. Oscar was a beef and pork farmer north of Elmira, but caring for his laying hens gave him fulfillment in his final years. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Elmira, and a devoted euchre player with the “Woopee Card Club” for several decades. Oscar played hockey in Elmira and Elora, won the Intermediate C championship in 1961, and was honoured as a lifetime member of the Elora Rocks in 1995. Oscar also supported the Elmira Sugar Kings Jr. B team, as a director and volunteer, and as a stalwart fan since the 1970s. It gave him pride to see all his boys involved with the Kings in some way: as a player, coach, general manager, or referee. Oscar was a conversationalist – both in English and in Pennsylvania Dutch – and he connected with his family, friends, and Mennonite neighbours through his quick-witted remarks, remarkable blue eyes, and his inescapable hand grip. He employed these same techniques when selling sweet corn, cash calendars, eggs, and summer sausage; he rarely took “no” for an answer. The family would like to extend gratitude to the staff at Grand River Hospital, to Lea and Peter Doll, and to the various support people who cared for Oscar at his home. A private family funeral will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11 a.m., and may be viewed on Oscar’s tribute page on the Dreisinger Funeral Home website. Following the funeral, a public interment ceremony will take place at the Elora Municipal Cemetery, 367 South St., Elora, at 12:30 p.m. A public celebration of life for Oscar and Diane will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 1- 5 p.m. at the Elmira Lions Hall, 40 South St. W., Elmira. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kidney Foundation, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the Elmira Sugar Kings would be appreciated by the family, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.