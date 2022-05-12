Michael Paul Straus

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the peaceful passing of Michael Paul Straus at St. Joseph’s Home – Carmel Hospice in Medicine Hat, Alberta, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the age of 46 years. He was born on January 14, 1976, in Kitchener, Ontario to Larry and Donna Straus. Michael lived in Red Deer and Stettler, Alberta for many years and was formerly from St. Clements, Ontario. He was a “free spirit” who spent many years travelling throughout Alberta and the West. A kind and gentle soul who enjoyed playing the guitar and writing music. Michael is survived by his mother, Donna Straus (nee Leader) of Waterloo, Ontario; sister, Laurie Wittie (nee Straus) of Elmira, Ontario and her children Rachel and Brayden and his brother, Brian (Alison) Straus of Cambridge, Ontario and their children, Caden and Chloe. Michael was pre-deceased by his father, Larry Straus on May 24, 2020. A private funeral will take place in Ontario at a later date. The family is grateful to the caregivers, volunteers and staff at St. Joseph’s Home – Carmel Hospice who cared for Michael during his final days, comforting him as he passed into the hands of God. Michael is now at eternal peace. Condolences may be expressed by visiting the funeral home website at www.cooksouthland.com