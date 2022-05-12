Food trucks set to roll for Drayton Rotary Club fundraiser

As the food truck season ramps up, an area business is hoping to use that as an opportunity to fundraise for the Drayton Rotary Club.

Hometown Hot Dogs, owned and operated by the Giffin family, is hosting a “Food-A-Palooza” at the Drayton municipal parking lot on May 15. The event will feature several different food trucks, including S.W.A.T., Berlin, Big Jerk and Listowel-based company Sorry Sauce. Ten per cent of all food sales will be donated to the Rotary Club, and Sorry Sauce will donate $2 for every bottle sold.

“It’s been a long winter. I think everybody could use a beautiful afternoon to see the neighbours and their friends and have some food,” said Christian Giffin.

The event is also offering up market space to crafters for $20 a spot, all of which will be donated to the Rotary Club. Custom t-shirt maker Twisted T’s will make an appearance, while By Request DJs will be providing entertainment.

The money raised will be going to support the Drayton Rotary Park.

“It’s going to be a big beautiful park. We’re going to be doing a lookout, as well, later on. We’re talking about doing a canoe launch. And it’s going to be a beautiful place for the people of Mapleton and Drayton to come in and relax and enjoy the space,” said Giffin, who is also a member of the club.

As this is a first-time event, he notes there’s no target for the fundraiser.

“The more food we can sell, the more money we can raise. I want everybody to have a great day. I want our friends who are coming out to join us for the very first time to have a successful day,” he said.

“It’s a hard business running a mobile food business. I’d love to see them making some money. I’d love to see them making enough money where they can donate a nice amount of money to the Rotary Club and I’d like to make sure that they’re going to come back again,” Giffin added.